Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) has a beta value of 0.59 and has seen 2,768,767 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.21 Billion, closed the recent trade at $5.39 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 4.05% during that session. The HMY stock price is -41.19% off its 52-week high price of $7.61 and 67.35% above the 52-week low of $1.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.09 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.49 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) trade information

Sporting 4.05% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 29 when the HMY stock price touched $5.46-1 or saw a rise of 1.81%. Year-to-date, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited shares have moved 47.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) have changed -17.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.92 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.05.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.68, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.93% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.54 while the price target rests at a high of $11.87. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +120.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -34.32% from current levels.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +37.99% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +50.4%.