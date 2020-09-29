Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) has a beta value of 0.77 and has seen 62,725,867 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.69 Million, closed the last trade at $0.15 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 30.51% during that session. The GLBS stock price is -1906.67% off its 52-week high price of $3.01 and 33.33% above the 52-week low of $0.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.05 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 15.53 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) trade information

Sporting 30.51% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 28 when the GLBS stock price touched $0.156 or saw a rise of 6.22%. Year-to-date, Globus Maritime Limited shares have moved -85.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) have changed 5.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.75 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.24.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $200, which means that the shares’ value could jump 133233.3% from current levels. The projected low price target is $200 while the price target rests at a high of $200. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +133233.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 133233.3% from current levels.

Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -22.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -682.8%.