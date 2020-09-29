Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) has a beta value of 2.15 and has seen 1,266,887 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $362.31 Million, closed the last trade at $3.94 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -2.48% during that session. The FBIO stock price is -21.32% off its 52-week high price of $4.78 and 73.6% above the 52-week low of $1.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.54 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.35 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.23.

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) trade information

Despite being -2.48% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 22 when the FBIO stock price touched $4.74-1 or saw a rise of 16.88%. Year-to-date, Fortress Biotech, Inc. shares have moved 53.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) have changed 4.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.03 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.5.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 148.73% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $19. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +382.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 26.9% from current levels.

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fortress Biotech, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +121.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 27.4%, compared to 14.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -4.5% and 3.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +27.8%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.36 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $13.08 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $9.77 Million and $11.13 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 16.3% for the current quarter and 17.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -5.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +56.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 43.4%.