Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has a beta value of 1.96 and has seen 1,309,683 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $503.37 Million, closed the last trade at $4.24 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 3.67% during that session. The CYH stock price is -76.18% off its 52-week high price of $7.47 and 46.93% above the 52-week low of $2.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.3 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.65 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.2. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) trade information

Sporting 3.67% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 28 when the CYH stock price touched $4.32-1 or saw a rise of 1.85%. Year-to-date, Community Health Systems, Inc. shares have moved 46.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) have changed -20.6%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.34 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.45.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.11, which means that the shares’ value could jump -3.07% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +41.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -52.83% from current levels.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Community Health Systems, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +18.44% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4.49%, compared to 4.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 44.8% and -162.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -13.3%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.9 Billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.02 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $3.25 Billion and $3.29 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -10.7% for the current quarter and -8.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -45.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +15.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.16% with a share float percentage of 98.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Community Health Systems, Inc. having a total of 222 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Shanda Asset Management Holdings Ltd with over 27.48 Million shares worth more than $82.73 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Shanda Asset Management Holdings Ltd held 22.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 16.48 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $49.61 Million and represent 13.78% of shares outstanding.