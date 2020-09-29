Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:HHT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,972,057 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.26 Million, closed the last trade at $0.52 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 1.58% during that session. The HHT stock price is -413.46% off its 52-week high price of $2.67 and 40.38% above the 52-week low of $0.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.07 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.55 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (HHT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:HHT) trade information

Sporting 1.58% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 28 when the HHT stock price touched $0.563 or saw a rise of 7.34%. Year-to-date, Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. shares have moved -63.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:HHT) have changed -52.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.1 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.24.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $120, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22976.92% from current levels. The projected low price target is $120 while the price target rests at a high of $120. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +22976.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 22976.92% from current levels.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (HHT) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.