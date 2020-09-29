Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 6,209,938 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20Million, closed the last trade at $0.28 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 7.27% during that session. The RMED stock price is -860.71% off its 52-week high price of $2.69 and 25% above the 52-week low of $0.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.57 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.68 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) trade information

Sporting 7.27% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 28 when the RMED stock price touched $0.2895 or saw a rise of 4.66%. Year-to-date, Ra Medical Systems, Inc. shares have moved -75.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) have changed -19.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.75 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 167.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.5 while the price target rests at a high of $1. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +257.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 78.57% from current levels.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ra Medical Systems, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -72.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -81.99%, compared to 5.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 90% and 84.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -33.9%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.08 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.41 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $2.03 Million and $1.39 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -46.8% for the current quarter and 1.4% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -29.7%.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED)’s Major holders

Insiders own 44.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.57% with a share float percentage of 33.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ra Medical Systems, Inc. having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 867.89 Thousand shares worth more than $427.43 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.2% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alethea Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 525.68 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $258.9 Thousand and represent 0.73% of shares outstanding.