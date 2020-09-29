Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA) has a beta value of 0.68 and has seen 78,711,428 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.59 Million, closed the recent trade at $3.31 per share which meant it gained $2.22 on the day or 203.17% during that session. The HUSA stock price is -92.15% off its 52-week high price of $6.36 and 74.02% above the 52-week low of $0.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 258.48 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 753.73 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA) trade information

Sporting 203.17% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 29 when the HUSA stock price touched $6.36 or saw a rise of 41.12%. Year-to-date, Houston American Energy Corp. shares have moved 105.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 274.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA) have changed 160.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 556.15 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.74.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $137.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4054.08% from current levels. The projected low price target is $137.5 while the price target rests at a high of $137.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +4054.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4054.08% from current levels.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +13% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -904.3%.