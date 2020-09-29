Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) has a beta value of 1.14 and has seen 1,221,673 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $232.88 Million, closed the last trade at $7.64 per share which meant it gained $1.24 on the day or 19.37% during that session. The FLY stock price is -203.8% off its 52-week high price of $23.21 and 55.37% above the 52-week low of $3.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 272.1 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 284.32 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fly Leasing Limited (FLY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.29.

Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) trade information

Sporting 19.37% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 28 when the FLY stock price touched $7.98-4 or saw a rise of 4.26%. Year-to-date, Fly Leasing Limited shares have moved -61.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.5%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) have changed -1.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 381.04 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.34.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 78.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $19. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +148.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 30.89% from current levels.

Fly Leasing Limited (FLY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fly Leasing Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +11.7% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -78.45%, compared to -20.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -82.6% and -89.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -38.4%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $76.4 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $76.29 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $139.03 Million and $154.25 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -45% for the current quarter and -50.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +38.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +147.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.79%.