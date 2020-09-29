Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) has a beta value of 3.94 and has seen 1,654,707 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $128.22 Million, closed the recent trade at $3.06 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 1.32% during that session. The WATT stock price is -49.67% off its 52-week high price of $4.58 and 80.07% above the 52-week low of $0.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 616.47 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.55 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Energous Corporation (WATT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) trade information

Sporting 1.32% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 29 when the WATT stock price touched $3.28-5 or saw a rise of 5.86%. Year-to-date, Energous Corporation shares have moved 74.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) have changed -16.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.02 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.59.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 96.08% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +128.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 63.4% from current levels.

Energous Corporation (WATT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Energous Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +302.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -33.86%, compared to -10.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 44.4% and 51.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +250%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $160Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $360Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $41Million and $46Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 290.2% for the current quarter and 682.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +26.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +36.4%.

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.7% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.92% with a share float percentage of 22.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Energous Corporation having a total of 108 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.06 Million shares worth more than $3Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 712.47 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.01 Million and represent 1.71% of shares outstanding.