Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) has a beta value of 3.33 and has seen 3,615,922 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.57 Million, closed the last trade at $0.15 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 3.54% during that session. The AXAS stock price is -266.67% off its 52-week high price of $0.55 and 40% above the 52-week low of $0.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.95 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.69 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.5. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) trade information

Sporting 3.54% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 22 when the AXAS stock price touched $0.1639 or saw a rise of 10.8%. Year-to-date, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation shares have moved -58.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) have changed -27.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.96 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.75.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump 93.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.1 while the price target rests at a high of $0.53. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +253.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -33.33% from current levels.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $15.15 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $14.45 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $31.54 Million and $28.28 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -52% for the current quarter and -48.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -213.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2%.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.06% with a share float percentage of 40.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Abraxas Petroleum Corporation having a total of 130 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.56 Million shares worth more than $1.76 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.5% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.37 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $787.53 Thousand and represent 2.01% of shares outstanding.