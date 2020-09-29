3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) has a beta value of 1.5 and has seen 1,500,788 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $585.36 Million, closed the recent trade at $4.86 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 1.46% during that session. The DDD stock price is -158.44% off its 52-week high price of $12.56 and 5.35% above the 52-week low of $4.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.55 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.3 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.6. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) trade information

Sporting 1.46% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 29 when the DDD stock price touched $5.07-3 or saw a rise of 3.55%. Year-to-date, 3D Systems Corporation shares have moved -44.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) have changed -9.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 39.86 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 17.33.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 60.49% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $11. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +126.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.88% from current levels.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that 3D Systems Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -39.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 225%, compared to 6.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -100% and -160% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -23%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $114.45 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $123.45 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $155.27 Million and $164.57 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -26.3% for the current quarter and -25% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -50.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -51.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.