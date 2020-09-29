BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has a beta value of 2.62 and has seen 3,430,586 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $648Million, closed the last trade at $3.67 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.82% during that session. The BCRX stock price is -71.39% off its 52-week high price of $6.29 and 62.4% above the 52-week low of $1.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.81 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.44 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.25.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) trade information

Sporting 0.82% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 23 when the BCRX stock price touched $3.81-3 or saw a rise of 3.67%. Year-to-date, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved 6.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) have changed -7.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 34.65 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.38.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 131.61% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.5 while the price target rests at a high of $13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +254.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 22.62% from current levels.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +84.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.19%, compared to 16.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 26.5% and -900% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -37.2%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.55 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $20.86 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $2.96 Million and $39.73 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 19.9% for the current quarter and -47.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 19.9%.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.2% with a share float percentage of 91.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 186 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 15.58 Million shares worth more than $74.23 Million. As of June 29, 2020, State Street Corporation held 8.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 14.67 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $69.89 Million and represent 8.31% of shares outstanding.