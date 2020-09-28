China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CREG) has a beta value of 1.04 and has seen 7,300,224 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.17 Million, closed the last trade at $3.08 per share which meant it gained $0.42 on the day or 15.79% during that session. The CREG stock price is -140.26% off its 52-week high price of $7.4 and 48.05% above the 52-week low of $1.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.5 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 761.09 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CREG) trade information

Sporting 15.79% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Sep 25 when the CREG stock price touched $3.98-2 or saw a rise of 22.61%. Year-to-date, China Recycling Energy Corporation shares have moved 9.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CREG) have changed 26.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 58.2 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.08.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $350, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11263.64% from current levels. The projected low price target is $350 while the price target rests at a high of $350. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +11263.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11263.64% from current levels.

China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +-17% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +92.6%.