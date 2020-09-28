First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 11,505,116 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.08 Billion, closed the last trade at $9.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.74 on the day or -7.21% during that session. The AG stock price is -53.05% off its 52-week high price of $14.57 and 56.2% above the 52-week low of $4.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.99 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.47 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) trade information

Despite being -7.21% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 21 when the AG stock price touched $11.69- or saw a rise of 18.53%. Year-to-date, First Majestic Silver Corp. shares have moved -22.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) have changed -15.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 35.79 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.79.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 43.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.25 while the price target rests at a high of $16.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +73.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -2.84% from current levels.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that First Majestic Silver Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +39.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 50%, compared to 12% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -50% and 200% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +37.8%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +-31.03% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +250% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 46.8%.