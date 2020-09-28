Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,059,279 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $417.58 Million, closed the last trade at $11.13 per share which meant it gained $0.28 on the day or 2.58% during that session. The TRNE stock price is -16.71% off its 52-week high price of $12.99 and 15.54% above the 52-week low of $9.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.81 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.12 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Trine Acquisition Corp. (TRNE) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) trade information

Sporting 2.58% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 21 when the TRNE stock price touched $12.19- or saw a rise of 8.7%. Year-to-date, Trine Acquisition Corp. shares have moved 11.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) have changed 9.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 723.48 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 645.96.

Trine Acquisition Corp. (TRNE) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.62% with a share float percentage of 105.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Trine Acquisition Corp. having a total of 42 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Omni Partners LLP with over 2.39 Million shares worth more than $24.96 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Omni Partners LLP held 7.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Glazer Capital LLC, with the holding of over 2.18 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22.77 Million and represent 7.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd and Highland Fds I-Highland Merger Arbitrage Fd. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.3% shares in the company for having 90032 shares of worth $940.83 Thousand while later fund manager owns 71.74 Thousand shares of worth $749.68 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.24% of company’s outstanding stock.