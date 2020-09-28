Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) has a beta value of 4.16 and has seen 1,327,442 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $29.72 Million, closed the last trade at $0.79 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 5.33% during that session. The AMPY stock price is -901.27% off its 52-week high price of $7.91 and 37.97% above the 52-week low of $0.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 708.77 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 874.33 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.07.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) trade information

Sporting 5.33% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 21 when the AMPY stock price touched $0.8706 or saw a rise of 9.26%. Year-to-date, Amplify Energy Corp. shares have moved -88.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) have changed -31.3%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.11 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 437.97% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.25 while the price target rests at a high of $4.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +437.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 437.97% from current levels.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Amplify Energy Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +35.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -267.65%, compared to -38.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -53.3% and 113.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +-17.4%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +-16.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +-162.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

AMPY Dividends

Amplify Energy Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 05 and August 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.5 at a share yield of 37.31%.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.7% with a share float percentage of 105%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Amplify Energy Corp. having a total of 158 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fir Tree Capital Management LLP with over 10.42 Million shares worth more than $12.81 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Fir Tree Capital Management LLP held 27.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Brigade Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 3.32 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.08 Million and represent 8.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.05% shares in the company for having 772672 shares of worth $950.39 Thousand while later fund manager owns 294.56 Thousand shares of worth $362.31 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.78% of company’s outstanding stock.