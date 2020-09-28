Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) has a beta value of 1.91 and has seen 5,680,851 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.35 Million, closed the last trade at $1.49 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 3.47% during that session. The WWR stock price is -520.81% off its 52-week high price of $9.25 and 83.22% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.59 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.26 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Westwater Resources, Inc. (WWR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) trade information

Sporting 3.47% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 21 when the WWR stock price touched $1.82 or saw a rise of 18.13%. Year-to-date, Westwater Resources, Inc. shares have moved -29.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) have changed -18.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 212.71 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 168.82.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $150, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9967.11% from current levels. The projected low price target is $150 while the price target rests at a high of $150. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +9967.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9967.11% from current levels.

Westwater Resources, Inc. (WWR) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +54.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +86% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.