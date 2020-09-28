ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) has a beta value of 1.99 and has seen 1,186,475 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $642.32 Million, closed the last trade at $3.68 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 5.14% during that session. The IMGN stock price is -92.12% off its 52-week high price of $7.07 and 47.01% above the 52-week low of $1.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.19 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.17 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.18.

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) trade information

Sporting 5.14% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 21 when the IMGN stock price touched $3.98-7 or saw a rise of 7.43%. Year-to-date, ImmunoGen, Inc. shares have moved -27.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) have changed -2.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.47 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.05.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.96, which means that the shares’ value could jump 89.13% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $12. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +226.09% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.7% from current levels.

ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ImmunoGen, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -0.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0%, compared to 16.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -20% and -733.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +-23.6%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +0.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +41.8%.

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.61% with a share float percentage of 77.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ImmunoGen, Inc. having a total of 262 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 23.31 Million shares worth more than $107.23 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Wellington Management Company, LLP held 13.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 14.9 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $68.56 Million and represent 8.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.77% shares in the company for having 8321773 shares of worth $33.95 Million while later fund manager owns 6.17 Million shares of worth $25.38 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.54% of company’s outstanding stock.