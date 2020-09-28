Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,572,146 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.06 Million, closed the recent trade at $0.7 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -7.26% during that session. The FEDU stock price is -220% off its 52-week high price of $2.24 and 3.47% above the 52-week low of $0.6757. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 57.77 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 180.19 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) trade information

Despite being -7.26% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 28 when the FEDU stock price touched $0.85 or saw a rise of 17.64%. Year-to-date, Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. shares have moved -56.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) have changed -29.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 30.21 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 471.43% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +471.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 471.43% from current levels.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.41% with a share float percentage of 9.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Schroder Investment Management Group with over 1.98 Million shares worth more than $2.3 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Schroder Investment Management Group held 4.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tiger Pacific Capital LP, with the holding of over 590.32 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $684.77 Thousand and represent 1.27% of shares outstanding.