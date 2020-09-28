Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) has a beta value of 1.68 and has seen 2,639,068 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.57 Billion, closed the last trade at $36.43 per share which meant it gained $3.18 on the day or 9.56% during that session. The VSLR stock price is -0.33% off its 52-week high price of $36.55 and 91.3% above the 52-week low of $3.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.54 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.1 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vivint Solar, Inc. (VSLR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.12.

Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) trade information

Sporting 9.56% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Sep 25 when the VSLR stock price touched $36.55- or saw a rise of 0.33%. Year-to-date, Vivint Solar, Inc. shares have moved 401.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.6%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) have changed 30.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.29 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump -37.77% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17 while the price target rests at a high of $29. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +-20.4% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -53.34% from current levels.

Vivint Solar, Inc. (VSLR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vivint Solar, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +673.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -101.19%, compared to 15% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 209.1% and 159.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +15.5%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $92.79 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $103.65 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $103.85 Million and $77.06 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -10.6% for the current quarter and 34.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +-19.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +-535.1%.

Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.11% with a share float percentage of 102.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vivint Solar, Inc. having a total of 153 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackstone Group Inc. with over 69.62 Million shares worth more than $689.23 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackstone Group Inc. held 55.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 17.45 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $172.79 Million and represent 13.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Balanced Fund and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 8.67% shares in the company for having 10885695 shares of worth $107.77 Million while later fund manager owns 2.33 Million shares of worth $47.35 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.85% of company’s outstanding stock.