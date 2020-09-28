The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) has a beta value of 0.51 and has seen 4,236,031 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.23 Million, closed the last trade at $5.14 per share which meant it lost -$2.76 on the day or -34.94% during that session. The PECK stock price is -178.21% off its 52-week high price of $14.3 and 71.01% above the 52-week low of $1.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.13 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 648.07 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (PECK) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) trade information

Despite being -34.94% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Sep 24 when the PECK stock price touched $14.30- or saw a rise of 64.06%. Year-to-date, The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 107.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 52.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) have changed 53.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.18 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (PECK) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +-45.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +-129.5%.

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 72.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.69% with a share float percentage of 28.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 12.11 Thousand shares worth more than $45.83 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 2.97 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.23 Thousand and represent 0.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.16% shares in the company for having 8305 shares of worth $31.43 Thousand while later fund manager owns 3.44 Thousand shares of worth $13.01 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.