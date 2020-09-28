Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) has a beta value of 1.62 and has seen 1,457,293 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $990.3 Million, closed the recent trade at $17.82 per share which meant it gained $0.32 on the day or 1.83% during that session. The ZGNX stock price is -221.1% off its 52-week high price of $57.22 and 6.57% above the 52-week low of $16.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.15 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.13 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.98.

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) trade information

Sporting 1.83% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 22 when the ZGNX stock price touched $23.19- or saw a rise of 23.39%. Year-to-date, Zogenix, Inc. shares have moved -65.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -22.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) have changed -21.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.42 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $47.08, which means that the shares’ value could jump 164.2% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25 while the price target rests at a high of $69. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +287.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 40.29% from current levels.

Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Zogenix, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -25.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -63.14%, compared to 16.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 85.5% and 27% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +278.6%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.73 Million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.63 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $630Million and $1.95 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 333.3% for the current quarter and 291.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -37% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -198.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.8%.