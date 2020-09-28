Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) has a beta value of 3.25 and has seen 6,198,293 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $373.83 Million, closed the last trade at $6.56 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -1.06% during that session. The PEIX stock price is -29.12% off its 52-week high price of $8.47 and 96.65% above the 52-week low of $0.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.74 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.13 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (PEIX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.26.

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) trade information

Despite being -1.06% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 22 when the PEIX stock price touched $8.47-2 or saw a rise of 22.55%. Year-to-date, Pacific Ethanol, Inc. shares have moved 909.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) have changed 63.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.55 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 131.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $20.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +212.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 37.2% from current levels.

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (PEIX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pacific Ethanol, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +2178.57% over the past 6 months, compared to -10.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 144.8% and 220% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +-33.1%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $210.31 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $219.36 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $365.16 Million and $357.62 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -42.4% for the current quarter and -38.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +-33.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +-34.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.