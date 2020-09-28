Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has a beta value of 2.38 and has seen 1,098,476 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $560.19 Million, closed the last trade at $4.57 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -2.77% during that session. The GEL stock price is -391.03% off its 52-week high price of $22.44 and 43.54% above the 52-week low of $2.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.29 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.24 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) trade information

Despite being -2.77% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 23 when the GEL stock price touched $5.20-1 or saw a rise of 12.12%. Year-to-date, Genesis Energy, L.P. shares have moved -77.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) have changed -13.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 2Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.61.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.9, which means that the shares’ value could jump 72.87% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +118.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 53.17% from current levels.

Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL) estimates and forecasts

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $386.16 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $397.31 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $621.7 Million and $604.33 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -37.9% for the current quarter and -34.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +-31.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +128.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 29.1%.

GEL Dividends

Genesis Energy, L.P. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 04 and November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.6 at a share yield of 12.77%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 10.53%.

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.78% with a share float percentage of 85.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Genesis Energy, L.P. having a total of 147 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 19.71 Million shares worth more than $142.32 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Invesco Ltd. held 16.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alps Advisors Inc., with the holding of over 13.27 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $95.82 Million and represent 10.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 10.37% shares in the company for having 12703458 shares of worth $101.88 Million while later fund manager owns 11.66 Million shares of worth $93.48 Million as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 9.51% of company’s outstanding stock.