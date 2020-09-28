Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) has a beta value of 1.14 and has seen 1,614,640 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $198.04 Million, closed the last trade at $4.72 per share which meant it gained $0.44 on the day or 10.28% during that session. The AXGT stock price is -46.82% off its 52-week high price of $6.93 and 70.13% above the 52-week low of $1.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.34 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 632.85 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.33.

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) trade information

Sporting 10.28% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 23 when the AXGT stock price touched $4.97-5 or saw a rise of 5.03%. Year-to-date, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares have moved -7.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.4%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) have changed 56.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 270.83 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.43.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.58, which means that the shares’ value could jump 145.34% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +175.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 69.49% from current levels.

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +-10.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +63.5%.