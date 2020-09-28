The consensus among analysts is that Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.54.

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) trade information

Sporting 2.9% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 28 when the ALLY stock price touched $25.39- or saw a rise of 0.89%. Year-to-date, Ally Financial Inc. shares have moved -17.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) have changed 6.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.86 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.61.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $28.72, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.92% from current levels. The projected low price target is $23 while the price target rests at a high of $35. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +38.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -8.77% from current levels.

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ally Financial Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +55.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -68.01%, compared to -21.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -46.5% and -42.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -3.9%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.54 Billion for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.59 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.6 Billion and $1.64 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -3.8% for the current quarter and -3.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +26.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.31%.