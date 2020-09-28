Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) has a beta value of 1.39 and has seen 2,389,161 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $66.49 Million, closed the recent trade at $6.83 per share which meant it gained $2.74 on the day or 66.99% during that session. The PRCP stock price is -6.73% off its 52-week high price of $7.29 and 65.74% above the 52-week low of $2.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 52.88 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.71 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Perceptron, Inc. (PRCP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) trade information

Sporting 66.99% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 28 when the PRCP stock price touched $6.85-0 or saw a rise of 0.15%. Year-to-date, Perceptron, Inc. shares have moved 24.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 68.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) have changed 60.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 94.44 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 55.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.13% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +17.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 17.13% from current levels.

Perceptron, Inc. (PRCP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Perceptron, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +30.67% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -66.7% and -200% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -20.4%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.5 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $13.5 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $18.2 Million and $18.93 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -36.8% for the current quarter and -28.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -36.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -270.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30%.

Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.48% with a share float percentage of 61.5%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Perceptron, Inc. having a total of 40 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. with over 987.09 Thousand shares worth more than $3.27 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. held 10.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ariel Investments, LLC, with the holding of over 926.36 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.07 Million and represent 9.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Opportunity Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.43% shares in the company for having 139462 shares of worth $461.62 Thousand while later fund manager owns 135.42 Thousand shares of worth $448.23 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.39% of company’s outstanding stock.