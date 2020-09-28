Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,099,798 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $177.64 Million, closed the last trade at $3.14 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.32% during that session. The MBIO stock price is -54.46% off its 52-week high price of $4.85 and 43.31% above the 52-week low of $1.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.61 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.28 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mustang Bio, Inc. (MBIO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.24.

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) trade information

Sporting 0.32% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 21 when the MBIO stock price touched $3.85-1 or saw a rise of 18.44%. Year-to-date, Mustang Bio, Inc. shares have moved -23.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) have changed -5.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.08 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.84.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9, which means that the shares’ value could jump 186.62% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +314.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 122.93% from current levels.

Mustang Bio, Inc. (MBIO) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +-13.1%.

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.59% with a share float percentage of 29.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mustang Bio, Inc. having a total of 88 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 1.93 Million shares worth more than $6.15 Million. As of June 29, 2020, JP Morgan Chase & Company held 3.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.92 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.1 Million and represent 3.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.72% shares in the company for having 958613 shares of worth $3.05 Million while later fund manager owns 558.42 Thousand shares of worth $1.72 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1% of company’s outstanding stock.