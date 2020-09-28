Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,031,306 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $317.08 Million, closed the last trade at $8.92 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 0.9% during that session. The KLDO stock price is -12.11% off its 52-week high price of $10 and 68.39% above the 52-week low of $2.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 916.71 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 229.01 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (KLDO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.66.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) trade information

Sporting 0.9% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Sep 24 when the KLDO stock price touched $9.35-4 or saw a rise of 4.6%. Year-to-date, Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. shares have moved 77.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 51.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) have changed 9.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.3 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 60.65% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $19. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +113% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -10.31% from current levels.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (KLDO) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +-59.9%.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.2% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.56% with a share float percentage of 86.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. having a total of 69 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Flagship Pioneering Inc. with over 19.36 Million shares worth more than $143.85 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Flagship Pioneering Inc. held 54.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 2.71 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.17 Million and represent 7.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.35% shares in the company for having 1190007 shares of worth $8.84 Million while later fund manager owns 391.6 Thousand shares of worth $2.91 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.1% of company’s outstanding stock.