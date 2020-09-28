VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 4,333,069 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $254.89 Million, closed the last trade at $1.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -6.17% during that session. The VYNE stock price is -195.4% off its 52-week high price of $4.49 and 13.82% above the 52-week low of $1.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.42 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.88 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) trade information

Despite being -6.17% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 21 when the VYNE stock price touched $1.8577 or saw a rise of 18.18%. Year-to-date, VYNE Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -67.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) have changed 1.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.96 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.46.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 336.18% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +886.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 97.37% from current levels.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +-30.3%.