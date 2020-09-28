Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 5,197,029 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $156.46 Million, closed the last trade at $2.44 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -1.41% during that session. The SOLO stock price is -145.9% off its 52-week high price of $6 and 63.52% above the 52-week low of $0.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.01 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.77 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) trade information

Despite being -1.41% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Sep 24 when the SOLO stock price touched $2.88-1 or saw a rise of 15.28%. Year-to-date, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares have moved 13.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) have changed -18.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.03 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 138.93% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $7.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +207.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 63.93% from current levels.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +117.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -35.94%, compared to -17.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 28.6% and 7.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +26.2%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $90Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $480Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $200Million and $224.31 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -55% for the current quarter and 114% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +-126.2%.