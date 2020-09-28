Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has a beta value of 1.63 and has seen 1,651,206 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.84 Billion, closed the recent trade at $34.74 per share which meant it gained $2.2 on the day or 6.76% during that session. The WB stock price is -59.82% off its 52-week high price of $55.52 and 16.72% above the 52-week low of $28.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.08 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.36 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Weibo Corporation (WB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.46.

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) trade information

Sporting 6.76% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 28 when the WB stock price touched $37.40- or saw a rise of 7.62%. Year-to-date, Weibo Corporation shares have moved -25.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) have changed -10.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.23 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.99.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $40.68, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.1% from current levels. The projected low price target is $38 while the price target rests at a high of $45.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +30.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.38% from current levels.

Weibo Corporation (WB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Weibo Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.95% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -22.66%, compared to -16.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -32.4% and -16.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6.1%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $379.94 Million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $459.92 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $431.84 Million and $467.75 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -12% for the current quarter and -1.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +52.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -11.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.47%.

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.7% with a share float percentage of 44.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Weibo Corporation having a total of 344 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alibaba Group Holding Ltd with over 9Million shares worth more than $302.4 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd held 7.3% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 8.25 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $277.29 Million and represent 6.7% of shares outstanding.