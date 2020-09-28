Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) has a beta value of 0.67 and has seen 6,617,626 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.63 Million, closed the last trade at $1.71 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 17.12% during that session. The APWC stock price is -30.99% off its 52-week high price of $2.24 and 47.95% above the 52-week low of $0.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.34 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 343.18 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) trade information

Sporting 17.12% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Sep 25 when the APWC stock price touched $2.24 or saw a rise of 23.66%. Year-to-date, Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited shares have moved 23.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 58.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) have changed 59.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.11 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (APWC) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +-29% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +-155.7%.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ:APWC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 75.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.77% with a share float percentage of 23.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Two Sigma Securities, LLC with over 18.87 Thousand shares worth more than $21.7 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Two Sigma Securities, LLC held 0.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bourgeon Capital Management LLC, with the holding of over 17.9 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.59 Thousand and represent 0.13% of shares outstanding.