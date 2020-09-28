Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SKYS) has a beta value of 1.36 and has seen 2,499,985 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $209.35 Million, closed the last trade at $9.98 per share which meant it gained $3.34 on the day or 50.3% during that session. The SKYS stock price is -25.15% off its 52-week high price of $12.49 and 89.98% above the 52-week low of $1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 432.07 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 499.17 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. (SKYS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SKYS) trade information

Sporting 50.3% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Sep 25 when the SKYS stock price touched $12.49- or saw a rise of 20.1%. Year-to-date, Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. shares have moved 565.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 65.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SKYS) have changed 74.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 252.64 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.5 while the price target rests at a high of $12.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +25.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 25.25% from current levels.

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. (SKYS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +14.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +-91.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 35%.