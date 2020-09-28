Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has a beta value of 2.65 and has seen 3,615,276 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.81 Billion, closed the last trade at $7.07 per share which meant it lost -$0.24 on the day or -3.28% during that session. The RRC stock price is -32.53% off its 52-week high price of $9.37 and 77.23% above the 52-week low of $1.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.89 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.18 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Range Resources Corporation (RRC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.1. 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 18 out of 27 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) trade information

Despite being -3.28% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 23 when the RRC stock price touched $7.94-1 or saw a rise of 10.96%. Year-to-date, Range Resources Corporation shares have moved 45.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) have changed -14.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 39.53 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.06, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $14. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +98.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -43.42% from current levels.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) estimates and forecasts

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $498.37 Million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $516.27 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $474.75 Million and $545.44 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5% for the current quarter and -5.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +-30.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +2.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 21.2%.