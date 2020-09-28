Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL) has a beta value of 2.04 and has seen 1,275,396 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $307.48 Million, closed the last trade at $0.88 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.2% during that session. The GPL stock price is -21.59% off its 52-week high price of $1.07 and 73.86% above the 52-week low of $0.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.71 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.7 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL) trade information

Despite being -1.2% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 21 when the GPL stock price touched $0.99 or saw a rise of 11.19%. Year-to-date, Great Panther Mining Limited shares have moved 72.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.8%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL) have changed -7.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.45 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.69, which means that the shares’ value could jump 92.05% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.5 while the price target rests at a high of $2. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +127.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 70.45% from current levels.

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $16.36 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $16.8 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $12.3 Million and $16.32 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 33% for the current quarter and 3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +-7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +-458.8%.