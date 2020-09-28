Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,221,159 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $218.66 Million, closed the recent trade at $5.47 per share which meant it gained $1.28 on the day or 30.55% during that session. The GNFT stock price is -310.97% off its 52-week high price of $22.48 and 33.27% above the 52-week low of $3.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 60.65 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 33.84 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Genfit SA (GNFT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) trade information

Sporting 30.55% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 28 when the GNFT stock price touched $5.94-8 or saw a rise of 8.25%. Year-to-date, Genfit SA shares have moved -72.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 28.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) have changed 11%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.83 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.41.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.19, which means that the shares’ value could jump 104.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.81 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +265.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.22% from current levels.

Genfit SA (GNFT) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.37% with a share float percentage of 3.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Genfit SA having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 241.67 Thousand shares worth more than $1.33 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 4.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ikarian Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 64.03 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $352.79 Thousand and represent 1.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Blackrock Funds-Health Sciences Opportunity Portfolio and Blackrock Health Sciences Trust. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.51% shares in the company for having 125500 shares of worth $691.51 Thousand while later fund manager owns 7.12 Thousand shares of worth $39.25 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.14% of company’s outstanding stock.