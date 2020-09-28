Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU) has a beta value of 1.01 and has seen 1,064,735 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $301.78 Million, closed the last trade at $1.35 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0% during that session. The GAU stock price is -57.04% off its 52-week high price of $2.12 and 58.52% above the 52-week low of $0.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.24 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.99 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU) trade information

Despite being 0% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 21 when the GAU stock price touched $1.51 or saw a rise of 10.6%. Year-to-date, Galiano Gold Inc. shares have moved 42.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE:GAU) have changed -15.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 664.3 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 333.82.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.07, which means that the shares’ value could jump 53.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.71 while the price target rests at a high of $2.58. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +91.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 26.67% from current levels.

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +-40.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +-15.8%.