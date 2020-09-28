Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) has a beta value of 2.28 and has seen 8,698,139 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.35 Billion, closed the last trade at $5.88 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 2.98% during that session. The CLF stock price is -53.4% off its 52-week high price of $9.02 and 55.27% above the 52-week low of $2.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.8 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.36 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.9. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) trade information

Sporting 2.98% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 21 when the CLF stock price touched $6.73-1 or saw a rise of 12.63%. Year-to-date, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares have moved -30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.4%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) have changed -8.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 78.95 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.43.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.97, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.53% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.51 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +70.07% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -57.31% from current levels.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +54.74% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -152.68%, compared to 14.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -145.5% and -72% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +145%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.6 Billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.85 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $544.88 Million and $534.1 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 193.6% for the current quarter and 245.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +-32% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +-69.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -2.74%.