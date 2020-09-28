Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) has a beta value of 1.78 and has seen 2,192,472 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.2 Million, closed the recent trade at $6.46 per share which meant it lost -$0.72 on the day or -9.97% during that session. The CARV stock price is -255.57% off its 52-week high price of $22.97 and 80.65% above the 52-week low of $1.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 717.68 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.21 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Carver Bancorp, Inc. (CARV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) trade information

Despite being -9.97% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 28 when the CARV stock price touched $7.50-1 or saw a rise of 14%. Year-to-date, Carver Bancorp, Inc. shares have moved 165.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) have changed 5.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 48.19 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 39.83.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $300, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4543.96% from current levels. The projected low price target is $300 while the price target rests at a high of $300. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +4543.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4543.96% from current levels.

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (CARV) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +8.7%.