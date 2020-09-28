Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) has a beta value of 1.37 and has seen 1,392,849 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.9 Billion, closed the last trade at $44.96 per share which meant it gained $0.76 on the day or 1.72% during that session. The CMD stock price is -76.82% off its 52-week high price of $79.5 and 53.71% above the 52-week low of $20.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 775.68 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 414.78 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.24.

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) trade information

Sporting 1.72% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Sep 25 when the CMD stock price touched $45.64- or saw a rise of 1.49%. Year-to-date, Cantel Medical Corp. shares have moved -36.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.7%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) have changed -14.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.03 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $59, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $47 while the price target rests at a high of $65. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +44.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.54% from current levels.

Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cantel Medical Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +36.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -0.61%, compared to 5.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -63.1% and -49.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +6.4%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $256.2 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $260.47 Million for the next quarter concluding in January 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $257.25 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -0.4% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +5.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +-31.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.5%.

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 101.67% with a share float percentage of 114.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cantel Medical Corp. having a total of 312 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.61 Million shares worth more than $203.91 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 10.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Champlain Investment Partners, LLC, with the holding of over 3.67 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $162.13 Million and represent 8.7% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.98% shares in the company for having 2099995 shares of worth $77.7 Million while later fund manager owns 1.31 Million shares of worth $57.75 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.1% of company’s outstanding stock.