Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 9,395,746 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $564.29 Million, closed the last trade at $5.05 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -2.88% during that session. The ACB stock price is -1002.57% off its 52-week high price of $55.68 and 5.35% above the 52-week low of $4.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.19 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.39 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 14 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) trade information

Despite being -2.88% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 22 when the ACB stock price touched $7.56-3 or saw a rise of 33.2%. Year-to-date, Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares have moved -80.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -22.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) have changed -46.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.38 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.33.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.07, which means that the shares’ value could jump 79.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.36 while the price target rests at a high of $18. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +256.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 25.94% from current levels.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.