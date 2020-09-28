ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) has a beta value of 2.21 and has seen 1,626,921 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.24 Billion, closed the recent trade at $10.55 per share which meant it gained $0.27 on the day or 2.58% during that session. The ANGI stock price is -61.61% off its 52-week high price of $17.05 and 61.14% above the 52-week low of $4.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.57 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.98 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) trade information

Sporting 2.58% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 28 when the ANGI stock price touched $10.81- or saw a rise of 2.59%. Year-to-date, ANGI Homeservices Inc. shares have moved 24.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) have changed -24.3%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.28 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.59.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.39, which means that the shares’ value could jump 55.36% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $19. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +80.09% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 13.74% from current levels.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) estimates and forecasts

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $393.95 Million for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $358.61 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $357.36 Million and $321.51 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.2% for the current quarter and 11.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +18.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -55.3%.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.1% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 128.09% with a share float percentage of 129.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ANGI Homeservices Inc. having a total of 152 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Luxor Capital Group, LP with over 6.93 Million shares worth more than $84.14 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Luxor Capital Group, LP held 9.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 6.58 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $79.99 Million and represent 8.88% of shares outstanding.