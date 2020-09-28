CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) has a beta value of 1.43 and has seen 2,845,204 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.88 Billion, closed the recent trade at $10.14 per share which meant it lost -$0.24 on the day or -2.36% during that session. The CNX stock price is -39.94% off its 52-week high price of $14.19 and 57.99% above the 52-week low of $4.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.59 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.37 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) trade information

Despite being -2.36% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 23 when the CNX stock price touched $11.73- or saw a rise of 13.72%. Year-to-date, CNX Resources Corporation shares have moved 14.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) have changed -10.4%. Short interest in the company has seen 30.59 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.81% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11 while the price target rests at a high of $17. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +67.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.48% from current levels.

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) estimates and forecasts

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $300.35 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $380.37 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $344.65 Million and $508.99 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -12.9% for the current quarter and -25.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -111.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 35.7%.

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.51% with a share float percentage of 100.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CNX Resources Corporation having a total of 304 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Southeastern Asset Management Inc/tn/ with over 36.99 Million shares worth more than $319.94 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Southeastern Asset Management Inc/tn/ held 19.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 21.89 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $189.37 Million and represent 11.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund and Longleaf Partners Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.8% shares in the company for having 12751607 shares of worth $110.3 Million while later fund manager owns 7.59 Million shares of worth $65.69 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.05% of company’s outstanding stock.