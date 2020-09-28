Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) has a beta value of 3.37 and has seen 2,615,877 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.71 Million, closed the last trade at $0.39 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 5.89% during that session. The ADXS stock price is -279.49% off its 52-week high price of $1.48 and 36.41% above the 52-week low of $0.248. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.3 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.12 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Advaxis, Inc. (ADXS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) trade information

Sporting 5.89% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Sep 24 when the ADXS stock price touched $0.483 or saw a rise of 19.63%. Year-to-date, Advaxis, Inc. shares have moved -54.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) have changed -15.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.45 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.29.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1182.05% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1182.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1182.05% from current levels.

Advaxis, Inc. (ADXS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +40.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +94.4%.