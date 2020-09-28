Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE:AMBO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 19,082,382 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $80.43 Million, closed the recent trade at $3.82 per share which meant it gained $2.01 on the day or 110.78% during that session. The AMBO stock price is -68.32% off its 52-week high price of $6.43 and 71.2% above the 52-week low of $1.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.58 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 328.38 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE:AMBO) trade information

Sporting 110.78% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 28 when the AMBO stock price touched $6.43 or saw a rise of 33.98%. Year-to-date, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. shares have moved 114.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 131.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE:AMBO) have changed 65.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.24 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $270, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6968.06% from current levels. The projected low price target is $270 while the price target rests at a high of $270. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +6968.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6968.06% from current levels.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +1.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -312.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25%.