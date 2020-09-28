Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,044,933 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.41 Million, closed the last trade at $1.21 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0% during that session. The ADIL stock price is -161.98% off its 52-week high price of $3.17 and 17.36% above the 52-week low of $1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 402.93 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 807.02 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADIL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.18.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) trade information

Despite being 0% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 22 when the ADIL stock price touched $1.51 or saw a rise of 19.87%. Year-to-date, Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved -49.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) have changed -14.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 514.84 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 313.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +313.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 313.22% from current levels.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADIL) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +64.3%.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.89% with a share float percentage of 8.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 282.91 Thousand shares worth more than $393.24 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 205.68 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $285.9 Thousand and represent 1.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.3% shares in the company for having 176277 shares of worth $245.03 Thousand while later fund manager owns 106.63 Thousand shares of worth $148.22 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.79% of company’s outstanding stock.