Apache Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) has a beta value of 4.59 and has seen 6,738,745 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4Billion, closed the recent trade at $10.56 per share which meant it gained $0.71 on the day or 7.26% during that session. The APA stock price is -219.79% off its 52-week high price of $33.77 and 64.02% above the 52-week low of $3.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.7 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.35 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Apache Corporation (APA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 19 out of 32 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.4.

Apache Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) trade information

Sporting 7.26% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 22 when the APA stock price touched $12.52- or saw a rise of 16.57%. Year-to-date, Apache Corporation shares have moved -59.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Apache Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) have changed -30.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.22 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.41.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.05, which means that the shares’ value could jump 61.46% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11 while the price target rests at a high of $26. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +146.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.17% from current levels.

Apache Corporation (APA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Apache Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +102.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of NA%, compared to -38.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -37.9% and -287.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -38.3%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $966.38 Million for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.05 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.48 Billion and $1.7 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -34.6% for the current quarter and -37.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +1% over the past 5 years. Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

APA Dividends

Apache Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between October 28 and November 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.1 at a share yield of 1.02%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.18%.

Apache Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.95% with a share float percentage of 100.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Apache Corporation having a total of 767 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 54.28 Million shares worth more than $732.71 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Dodge & Cox Inc held 14.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 43.8 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $591.35 Million and represent 11.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Oakmark Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 8.59% shares in the company for having 32408109 shares of worth $437.51 Million while later fund manager owns 13.54 Million shares of worth $182.77 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.59% of company’s outstanding stock.