Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) has a beta value of 1.45 and has seen 1,581,244 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.65 Billion, closed the last trade at $23.4 per share which meant it gained $1.45 on the day or 6.61% during that session. The CYTK stock price is -24.79% off its 52-week high price of $29.2 and 66.97% above the 52-week low of $7.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.35 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 982.66 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.56.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) trade information

Sporting 6.61% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Sep 25 when the CYTK stock price touched $24.49- or saw a rise of 4.45%. Year-to-date, Cytokinetics, Incorporated shares have moved 120.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) have changed -4.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.46 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $40.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 72.01% from current levels. The projected low price target is $31 while the price target rests at a high of $59. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +152.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 32.48% from current levels.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cytokinetics, Incorporated shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +99.15% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9%, compared to 14.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -12% and 7.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +-28.2%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.76 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.01 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $6.05 Million and $5.21 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -37.9% for the current quarter and -3.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +-38.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +-8.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.