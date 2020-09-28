ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has a beta value of 2.24 and has seen 1,305,724 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $541.13 Million, closed the last trade at $2.45 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 2.51% during that session. The ZIOP stock price is -128.98% off its 52-week high price of $5.61 and 26.53% above the 52-week low of $1.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.82 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.68 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (ZIOP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) trade information

Sporting 2.51% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 21 when the ZIOP stock price touched $2.73-1 or saw a rise of 10.42%. Year-to-date, ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. shares have moved -48.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) have changed -10.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 31.35 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 18.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.93, which means that the shares’ value could jump 142.04% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $7.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +206.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 22.45% from current levels.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (ZIOP) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +-17.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +-173.4%.